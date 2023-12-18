ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 460 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 650.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,022 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $189.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.