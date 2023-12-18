ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $26,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 113.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Paychex by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after buying an additional 142,656 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 17.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after buying an additional 40,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays upgraded Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock opened at $126.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.03. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.