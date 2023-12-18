ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $26,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Western Digital by 38.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $50.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

