ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $37,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,120 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,903 shares of company stock worth $1,929,729 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

