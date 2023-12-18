ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 669.9% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $55.24.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.