ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 220 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH opened at $214.19 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.43 and a 12 month high of $230.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.34.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

