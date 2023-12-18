ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 581 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $65.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.66.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,501.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,501.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,410 shares of company stock worth $5,753,919 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

