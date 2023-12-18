ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $136.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average of $118.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $159.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.