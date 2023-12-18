StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.09 on Monday. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.