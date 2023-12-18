StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NTWK opened at $2.09 on Monday. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.03.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
