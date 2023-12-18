StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 1.6 %

PULM opened at $1.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.85. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 238.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Articles

