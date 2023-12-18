StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Coffee Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $0.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.39. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.78.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
