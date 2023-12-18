StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $0.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.39. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coffee

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coffee by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 78.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.



Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

