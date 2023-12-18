StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

RGLS stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

