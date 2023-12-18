StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.30. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.