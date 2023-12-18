StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.41 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%.
Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.