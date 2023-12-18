StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.41 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 8,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $36,410.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 893,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,076.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 8,946 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,410.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 893,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,076.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 12,131 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 846,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,342.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $288,937. Corporate insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

