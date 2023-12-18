Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.
Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sypris Solutions
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.