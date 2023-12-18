Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,997,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 280,735 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

