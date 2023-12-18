Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.44 on Monday. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taitron Components by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

