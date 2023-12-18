Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Tetra Tech by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,005,000 after buying an additional 5,393,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $132,468,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 269.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 917,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,168,000 after purchasing an additional 669,165 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $72,092,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 54.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 876,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,800,000 after purchasing an additional 307,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $165.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.99. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.19 and a twelve month high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

