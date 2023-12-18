The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 10,681.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 176.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Macerich by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Macerich in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of MAC opened at $16.00 on Monday. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.87%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

