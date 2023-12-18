Toro (TTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 20th. Analysts expect Toro to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TTC opened at $87.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.04. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

