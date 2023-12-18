U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of USEG stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.77. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.69.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
