U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.77. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

