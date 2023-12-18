UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

UTStarcom stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.