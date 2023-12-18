Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,112,217,000 after buying an additional 7,561,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after buying an additional 769,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $139.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $222.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,159.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

