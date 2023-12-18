Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $332.15 on Monday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.92 and a 52-week high of $340.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.53 and a 200-day moving average of $278.16.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by ($0.55). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total transaction of $993,236.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,762.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Stories

