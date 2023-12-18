Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,247.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $60,104.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $60,104.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,415. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORT. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

