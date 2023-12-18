Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NMI by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Read Our Latest Report on NMIH

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH opened at $28.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.