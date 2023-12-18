Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,548 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Webster Financial worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $940,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $24,123,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,914,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,261,000 after buying an additional 342,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Webster Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

WBS opened at $51.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

