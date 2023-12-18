West Wealth Group LLC Sells 565 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

West Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

Shares of MSFT opened at $370.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

