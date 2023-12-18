Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $181.71 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $181.47 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

