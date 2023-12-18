Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $128.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.49.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

