Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,380 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $66.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $801.33 million, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $67.16.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.