Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.2 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $202.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.15 and a 200 day moving average of $185.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

