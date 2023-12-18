Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.30 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

See Also

