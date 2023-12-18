Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $25.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

