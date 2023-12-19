11,375 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 17,681,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,444,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,641,000 after buying an additional 4,099,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,426,000 after buying an additional 4,023,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6,065.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,018,000 after buying an additional 1,279,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 1,020,709 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

