1,172 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $222.55 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $224.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.46 and a 200-day moving average of $161.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.35.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,449.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,449.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,265. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

