1,273 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IWO opened at $247.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.19. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.
About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
