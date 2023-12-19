1,650 Shares in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIS. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Performance

EIS stock opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

