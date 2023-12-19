1,914 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,365,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,280.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,730 shares of company stock worth $7,022,771. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

KEYS opened at $158.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.15. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.