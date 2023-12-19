1,977 Shares in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,977 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 7.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,934 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 0.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,352 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,455 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.12 million, a PE ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The mineral exploration company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $47.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

