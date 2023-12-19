239 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 120.5% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $271.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.32. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.63 and a twelve month high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

