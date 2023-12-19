3,130 Shares in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NASDAQ:WIZ) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NASDAQ:WIZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Separately, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WIZ opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th.

