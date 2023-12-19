3,130 Shares in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NASDAQ:WIZ) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NASDAQ:WIZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.
Separately, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000.
Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF Stock Performance
Shares of WIZ opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $30.13.
Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF Announces Dividend
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NASDAQ:WIZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.