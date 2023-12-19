3,466 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 285.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $93,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,746.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $93,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $84,602.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $612,623.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,374 shares of company stock valued at $212,739. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $34.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $660.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

