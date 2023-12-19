3,559 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Citigroup downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.76.

FND opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average is $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

