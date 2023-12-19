360 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $178.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

