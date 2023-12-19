450 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VXF stock opened at $162.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.92 and a 200 day moving average of $147.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

