4,700 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPEV. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis grew its holdings in XPeng by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 22.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 264.6% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 24.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Trading Down 1.0 %

XPEV stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.30 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.40 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPeng

XPeng Profile

(Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.