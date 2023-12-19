569 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 41.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $145.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.56. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.18.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

