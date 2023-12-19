920 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.1 %

LULU stock opened at $501.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $427.16 and a 200-day moving average of $395.99. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $508.43. The company has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $455.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

