957 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $132,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,206 shares in the company, valued at $7,617,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $132,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,206 shares in the company, valued at $7,617,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,410 shares of company stock worth $861,984 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.82. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

