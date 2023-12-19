Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,226.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,226.33 ($28.16).
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Citigroup upgraded Admiral Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,130 ($26.94) to GBX 2,280 ($28.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,670 ($33.77) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,578.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,373.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,206.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.20. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,813.78 ($22.94) and a one year high of GBX 2,811 ($35.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.
